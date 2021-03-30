Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to sanction more Iranians for rights abuses, first since 2013, diplomats say

The European Union is set to agree to sanction several Iranian individuals on Wednesday for human rights abuses, the first such measures since 2013, three EU diplomats said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:45 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU set to sanction more Iranians for rights abuses, first since 2013, diplomats say

The European Union is set to agree to sanction several Iranian individuals on Wednesday for human rights abuses, the first such measures since 2013, three EU diplomats said. EU envoys are expected to agree to impose travel bans and asset freezes on the individuals, the diplomats said, and their names would be published next week, when the sanctions take effect. They gave no further details.

The European Union declined to comment. Like the United States, the European Union has an array of sanctions over human rights since 2011 on more than 80 Iranian individuals which have been renewed annually every April. Those will also be renewed on Wednesday, the three diplomats said.

Asked why the latest measures were being taken now, one of the diplomats said the EU was seeking to take a tougher stance to uphold human rights. This month, the EU sanctioned 11 people from countries including China, North Korea, Libya and Russia. "Those responsible for serious rights violations must know there are consequences," an EU diplomat said.

The United Nations has regularly complained that Iran arrests political opponents in a clampdown on freedom of expression. On March 9, U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, presented a report documenting Iran's high death penalty rate, executions of juveniles, the use torture to coerce confessions and the lawful marriage of girls as young as 10 years old. Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West of human rights abuses. Iranian officials were not immediately available for comment.

NUCLEAR ACCORD Despite the human rights situation, no Iranians have been added to that list since 2013, however, as the bloc has shied away from angering Iran in the hope of safeguarding a nuclear accord Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.

The three diplomats said the sanctions were not linked to efforts to revive the nuclear deal, which the United States pulled out of but now seeks to re-join. That deal made it harder for Iran to amass the fissile material needed for a nuclear bomb - a goal it has long denied - in return for sanctions relief. "Tehran has grown increasingly exasperated with Europe, especially in the past several months, as the nuclear issue remains stuck, and the new sanctions will probably further fuel frustrations that Europe is simply falling in behind Washington," said Eurasia Group analyst Henry Rome. "For its part, Europe has a very delicate balancing act. It is trying to demonstrate that its desire to revive the nuclear agreement will not come at the expense of human rights, while also trying to ensure that its support of human rights does not come at the expense of the nuclear agreement."

The EU revoked its broader set of economic and financial sanctions on Iran in 2016 after the nuclear deal was struck, although it did impose sanctions on an Iranian intelligence unit and two of its staff in 2019, alleging Tehran plotted attacks in Denmark, France and the Netherlands. Iran rejects the accusations. In a rare move last September, France, Britain and Germany summoned Iran's envoys to admonish them over their country's human rights record in what France's foreign ministry said were "serious and constant violations."

The three European countries had pushed for sanctions over Iran's missile programme and its involvement in Syria in March 2018, when Britain was still a member of the EU. But other EU governments feared it could also upset European firms' chances of winning lucrative contracts in Iran as the country tried to open up after decades of isolation. (Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Robin Emmott, Editing by William Maclean, Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC to hand over symbolic euro to Mali and UNESCO for heritage of Timbuktu

The International Criminal Court ICC will today hand over a symbolic euro to the Government of Mali and UNESCO for damage inflicted on the people of Mali people and the international community by the destruction of cultural properties in Ti...

MP Police arrests man in Delhi for cyber fraud

A Madhya Pradesh police team arrested a man from Central Delhis Patel Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly hacking into the social media account of his cousins fiance and morphing her photos, officials said.According to police, the girl had alleg...

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next weeks Masters.While Spieth, whose last triumph ca...

Olympics-USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021