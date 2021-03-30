Left Menu

EC transfers Tamil Nadu police official to non-election post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:56 IST
EC transfers Tamil Nadu police official to non-election post

The Election Commission on Tuesday shunted out Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu to a non-election post at the state headquarters.

In a directive to the state chief electoral officer (CEO), the Commission said ''the matter of wide-scale bribery to government officials by some political representatives'' has come to its notice.

''Based on preliminary reports and inputs, the Commission has found a case of serious dereliction of duty by some police officials,'' the letter said.

It said J Loganathan, IGP, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli district will be transferred from his present posting to a non-election post at the state headquarters.

Tamilmaran, ACP, Golden Rock Range, Law and Order, will also be placed under suspension for serious dereliction of duties and be attached to DGP headquarters immediately.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6.

''Compliance of the above direction of the Commission may be done immediately and a compliance report may be sent by 1 pm on March 31,'' the letter to the CEO said.

PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC to hand over symbolic euro to Mali and UNESCO for heritage of Timbuktu

The International Criminal Court ICC will today hand over a symbolic euro to the Government of Mali and UNESCO for damage inflicted on the people of Mali people and the international community by the destruction of cultural properties in Ti...

MP Police arrests man in Delhi for cyber fraud

A Madhya Pradesh police team arrested a man from Central Delhis Patel Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly hacking into the social media account of his cousins fiance and morphing her photos, officials said.According to police, the girl had alleg...

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next weeks Masters.While Spieth, whose last triumph ca...

Olympics-USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021