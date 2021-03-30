EC transfers Tamil Nadu police official to non-election post

The Election Commission on Tuesday shunted out Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu to a non-election post at the state headquarters.

In a directive to the state chief electoral officer (CEO), the Commission said ''the matter of wide-scale bribery to government officials by some political representatives'' has come to its notice.

Advertisement

''Based on preliminary reports and inputs, the Commission has found a case of serious dereliction of duty by some police officials,'' the letter said.

It said J Loganathan, IGP, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli district will be transferred from his present posting to a non-election post at the state headquarters.

Tamilmaran, ACP, Golden Rock Range, Law and Order, will also be placed under suspension for serious dereliction of duties and be attached to DGP headquarters immediately.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6.

''Compliance of the above direction of the Commission may be done immediately and a compliance report may be sent by 1 pm on March 31,'' the letter to the CEO said.

PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)