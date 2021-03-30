Nepal president wishes speedy recovery to Ram Nath Kovind

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari wished a speedy recovery to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who underwent a hearth surgery on Tuesday.

In a message on Twitter, Bhandari said: ''Expressing happiness over the successful completion of President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind's heart surgery today. I wish him a speedy recovery.'' Kovind, 75, underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Tuesday. The surgery was successful and his condition is stable, doctors said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)