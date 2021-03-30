Religious gatherings in South Africa will be allowed over Easter

South Africa will allow religious gatherings of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors over the Easter weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

"Congregants should not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services," Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation.

Advertisement

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited over the long weekend, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)