MP Police arrests man in Delhi for cyber fraud

A Madhya Pradesh police team arrested a man from Central Delhi's Patel Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly hacking into the social media account of his cousin's fiance and morphing her photos, officials said.

According to police, the girl had allegedly died by suicide in January this year over the morphed pictures. The parents of the minor had approached the Delhi Police in October last year with a complaint against her fiance for allegedly morphing her pictures, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and stalking, and the girl's fiance, who is based in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in connection with the case but he got a bail from a Delhi court, police said.

After returning to his hometown, her fiance then filed a case with the Madhya Pradesh police alleging that his social media account through which the pictures were sent to the girl was hacked, a senior Delhi police officer said.

Investigation by the MP police revealed that the girl's cousin had allegedly hacked into her fiance's social media account and sent the morphed photos to her in order to take revenge, police said, without elaborating.

''The Madhya Pradesh police team got the transit remand of the accused and he is being taken to the state for further investigation,'' the officer said.

The police said the family members of the arrested man protested outside Patel Nagar police station but they were told that the case was with the crime branch of the Madhya Pradesh police.

