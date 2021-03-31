Woman councillor threatens self-immolation inside North Delhi civic body House: Mayor

An Independent woman councillor on Tuesday threatened to immolate herself inside the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) House during its proceedings alleging ''unfair treatment'', its mayor said.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, in whose presence the incident happened, claimed Malka Ganj councillor Guddi Devi was ''expressing grievance'' over an issue related to sanitation workers that was two-three years old.

''She entered the House with kerosene in a bottle and threatened to immolate herself. She was expressing grievance over shifting of some of the sanitation workers a few years ago from her ward,'' he said.

She was also alleging ''unfair treatment'' meted to her, a charge denied by the mayor.

The mayor later said he was going to issue a show-cause notice to her as to ''how she could enter the House with a bottle of kerosene''.

In January, during the proceedings of the House, Devi had ''created ruckus'' and ''dumped trash in the Well of the House,'' Prakash said.

Meanwhile, in a video message released on Twitter, Prakash said, ''Rs 540 crore has been released to pay due salaries of A-D categories of employees till January month, and pensions which were due till December. Soon, the rest of the pending salaries would be released too''.

