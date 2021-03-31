Left Menu

ECI removes Bengal returning officer, 2 others

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 00:50 IST
ECI removes Bengal returning officer, 2 others

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday removed three officials including the returning officer of the Ballygunj assembly constituency in Kolkata, according to an order.

The two other officials are the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Haldia and the Circle Inspector (CI) of Mahishadal in Purba Medinipur district.

Arindam Mani, who has been posted in the same office for more than 10 years and is currently the returning officer of the Ballygunj seat, shall be transferred to a non-election post immediately, the ECI stated in a communication to the West Bengal CEO.

The ECI also sought a panel of three officers for filing the returning officer's post at the earliest.

It also removed Haldia SDPO Barun Baidya and replaced him with Uttam Mitra.

The BJP recently lodged a complaint with the CEO alleging that Baidya is close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He shall not be given in any election-related post till the completion of the polls, the order said.

The ECI also removed CI of Mahishadal, Bichitra Bikas Roy, and brought in Sirsendu Das in his place.

Das is currently posted as the inspector at the circuit bench in Jalpaiguri, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organizations head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called very serious scarcity in supply.The idea is to move us along on our quest to s...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...

Wildfires force closure of Mount Rushmore for a second day

Wildfires shut down South Dakotas Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Tuesday for a second day and led to the evacuation of about 500 homes.The wind-driven blazes, fueled by dry grass and timber, started Monday morning just west of Rapid Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021