ECI removes Bengal returning officer, 2 others

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday removed three officials including the returning officer of the Ballygunj assembly constituency in Kolkata, according to an order.

The two other officials are the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Haldia and the Circle Inspector (CI) of Mahishadal in Purba Medinipur district.

Advertisement

Arindam Mani, who has been posted in the same office for more than 10 years and is currently the returning officer of the Ballygunj seat, shall be transferred to a non-election post immediately, the ECI stated in a communication to the West Bengal CEO.

The ECI also sought a panel of three officers for filing the returning officer's post at the earliest.

It also removed Haldia SDPO Barun Baidya and replaced him with Uttam Mitra.

The BJP recently lodged a complaint with the CEO alleging that Baidya is close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He shall not be given in any election-related post till the completion of the polls, the order said.

The ECI also removed CI of Mahishadal, Bichitra Bikas Roy, and brought in Sirsendu Das in his place.

Das is currently posted as the inspector at the circuit bench in Jalpaiguri, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)