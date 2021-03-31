Left Menu

State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting

The Lynch family and the involved officer each deserve a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this incident, and we appreciate the publics patience as we pursue every facet of it, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a statement Tuesday.

PTI | Richmond | Updated: 31-03-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 01:01 IST
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting

Virginia Beach police have turned over their investigation of an officer-involved shooting of a former college football player to Virginia State Police after the Black man's death amid a rash of weekend shootings drew heightened public scrutiny. Donovon W. Lynch, 25, was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in the last of three separate shooting incidents along the city's popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants. The shootings left one other person dead and eight others wounded. The case has drawn calls for a thorough and transparent investigation from such figures as Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams, who says Lynch was his cousin. “The Lynch family and the involved officer each deserve a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this incident, and we appreciate the public's patience as we pursue every facet of it,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a statement Tuesday. Both Lynch and the police officer who shot him are Black. That officer and another officer who saw Lynch's shooting have both said that Lynch had a handgun, police said Monday. The city's police department also said that a “separate, independent witness corroborated that Mr. Lynch was in possession of a handgun'' earlier that evening.

But the body camera worn by the officer who shot Lynch had not been activated for ''unknown reasons,” according to police. said. “We would like to provide the community answers,'' the police chief said Saturday. “At this point we do not have them.” Neudigate said his department on Monday formally requested that state police take the investigation. That same day, Williams told his 10 million Twitter followers that Lynch was his cousin. “It is critical my family and the other victims' families get the transparency they deserve. VA Beach is the epitome of hope and we will get through this,” said the singer, songwriter and producer. Williams is also a Virginia Beach native.

Lynch, who lived in the coastal city, was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia's College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school.

The officer who shot Lynch has been placed on administrative leave, police said. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division. The Virginia Beach chapter of the NAACP said in a statement Sunday that it wasn't surprised that the officer's body camera wasn't turned on. It said its members are ''watching and listening for the department's inquiry into this shooting and expect a thorough and expeditious report. The community is waiting!” Virginia House Del. Jay Jones, a Democrat who is running for Attorney General, has called for the state AG to investigate. “We need far better accountability and transparency, and the families of those killed by police, in Virginia Beach and across this country, deserve answers,” Jones said Sunday. Lynch's shooting was one of three separate shooting incidents that police said occurred within minutes of each other along Virginia Beach's oceanfront. Police said a gun battle broke out late Friday night from what appeared to be a fight involving a group of people. Several people were wounded by gunfire in the densely packed area, and three men have been arrested. Each faces seven counts of malicious wounding, among other charges. Also killed in a separate weekend shooting was Deshayla E. Harris, 28, of Norfolk. Investigators said they believe Harris was likely a bystander struck by stray gunfire. No arrests were immediately made in her death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Central Asian countries agree to focus on digital trade issues

Senior trade officials from the United States met on Tuesday with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on a range of trade issues, underscoring their desire to strengthen trade ties a...

WTO Director-General plans event on COVID-19 vaccine scarcity

The World Trade Organizations head said on Tuesday that she plans to convene an event in mid-April on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production amid what she called very serious scarcity in supply.The idea is to move us along on our quest to s...

U.S.' Blinken calls for global companies to reconsider financial support to Myanmar's military

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on international companies to consider cutting ties to enterprises that support Myanmars military and he decried its crackdown on anti-coup protesters.At least 512 civilians had been ...

Wildfires force closure of Mount Rushmore for a second day

Wildfires shut down South Dakotas Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Tuesday for a second day and led to the evacuation of about 500 homes.The wind-driven blazes, fueled by dry grass and timber, started Monday morning just west of Rapid Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021