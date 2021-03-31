Soccer-James header seals Wales win over Czechs

Daniel James headed a late winner as Wales claimed their first victory in their World Cup qualifying campaign by beating the Czech Republic 1-0 in Cardiff on Tuesday. The Czechs had enjoyed the better of the Group E clash but with both teams having been reduced to 10 men it was Wales who struck in the 81st minute as James met Gareth Bale's cross.

Forward Patrik Schick was sent off shortly after halftime for the Czechs after grappling with Connor Roberts when a free kick was swung in to the Wales area. But Roberts was later dismissed for catching Tomas Soucek with his arm in the 77th minute.

The slick Czechs threatened on numerous occasions in the first half with Jakub Jankto going close and even after they lost Schick they were the better side. But after an opening loss to Belgium, Wales were delighted to get their campaign up and running.

They are in third place with three points from two games, with the Czechs on four from three games and Belgium leading on seven points after thrashing Belarus.

