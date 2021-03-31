Left Menu

China and Brazil have world's greenest central banks, activists say

China has the world's greenest central bank, followed by Brazil, both beating richer countries thanks to concrete steps such as lower interest rates on loans for pollution-fighting projects, an activist group said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 31-03-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 05:32 IST
China and Brazil have world's greenest central banks, activists say

China has the world's greenest central bank, followed by Brazil, both beating richer countries thanks to concrete steps such as lower interest rates on loans for pollution-fighting projects, an activist group said on Wednesday. The UK-based campaign group Positive Money ranked the central banks and financial supervisors of G20 countries based on how much they are doing to fight climate change.

Only three of them got a pass: China, Brazil and France. The results may surprise some as China, which got the highest rating in the report, is one of the world's top polluters and Brazil has faced criticism for destroying parts of the Amazon's rainforest.

But the authors of the study said financial policymakers in both countries acted earlier precisely because they faced larger environmental threats. "This makes environmental impacts and risks more immediately visible and relevant for their central bankers and supervisors, and may result in a greater impetus to green their policymaking processes," Positive Money said.

For example, the People's Bank of China's first green initiative dates back from 1995 and banks are now required to offer cheaper loans on environmentally friendly projects, the report said. Brazil stands out for restricting financing for crop expansion in the Amazon and other vulnerable regions.

France, which largely derives its monetary policy and financial regulation from the European Union, narrowly beat its EU peers to the third place thanks to extra points earned through its own climate stress test of large banks and insurers. This comes on top of steps taken by the European Central Bank, which has started demanding that banks take climate change into account when making loans and is considering adopting a green bias in its bond purchases.

The report mainly focuses on official policy and does not reflect efficacy in implementation. NO CONSENSUS

Central banks' role in fighting climate change is the object of an increasingly lively global debate but so far there is no consensus on the way forward. A report by a group of 89 institutions published last week found all policy options, such as skewing central bank funding to benefit green issuers or punishing polluters, have drawbacks.

A key issue is that engaging in climate policy would raise questions on two sacred cows of the past three decades: central bank independence from politics and its single-minded focus on inflation, coupled in some countries with employment. Indeed, the Chinese central bank is not independent of its government while Brazil's has only just been granted autonomy.

Positive Money advocated throwing such qualms to the wind because the costs of inaction would be more severe, and called for choking off funding to polluters. "Targeting the most high risk and environmentally harmful assets —such as those linked to fossil fuel extraction— for exclusion from monetary policy operations and limits or penalising factors in prudential policy would be an important first step," it said in the report.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 local infections

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 30, up from eight a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that six of the new cases were local infections repo...

GRAPHIC-Markets in Q1: Riding a tiger and waking some bears

A new U.S. president with 1.9 trillion to spend, amateur traders taking on seasoned hedge funds, hot oil, digital art selling for tens of millions of dollars and grizzly bears in the bond markets. It has been an eventful start to 2021. A ye...

Brazil to spend extra $1 bln to fight pandemic as daily COVID-19 deaths hit record

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed an executive order to disburse 5.3 billion reais 918.08 million in new loans to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country hit a record tally of 3,780 deaths in the past day. Brazil curren...

Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies -Washington Post

G. Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in, a crime that began the unraveling of Richard Nixons presidency, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, the Washington Post reported. Liddy, who parlaye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021