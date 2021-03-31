Guatemala says U.S.'s Harris accepted invite to visit country

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to visit the Central American country, Guatemala's government said on Tuesday.

The Guatemalan government said in a statement that during a call earlier on Tuesday with Harris, Giammattei had underlined his interest in Guatemalan citizens living in the United States being granted temporary protected status (TPS).

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)