Left Menu

Chinese city on Myanmar border will impose exit restrictions after COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 08:19 IST
Chinese city on Myanmar border will impose exit restrictions after COVID-19 cases

Ruili in southwestern China on the border with Myanmar will screen people and vehicles trying to leave the city and will only allow those with a negative nucleic acid COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours to depart.

The Communist Party of Yunnan province, where Ruili is located, said on its Weibo social media account that people and vehicles trying to enter the city will be advised to turn back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for attempt to rape 18-month-old baby in Andhra Pradesh

A 45-year-old man who attempted to rape an 18-month-old baby girl was arrested and sent to judicial remand. I Polavaram sub-inspector Ramu gave details of the case to ANI as follows Parimi Venkata Subbarao 45 is a resident of G Vemavaram vi...

Congress is so helpless, it's taking AIUDF's support to keep itself politically alive: Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDFs support to keep itself politically alive. The Congress is so helpless that it is taking AIUDFs support to keep itself political...

Ecuador records 2,201 new daily COVID-19 cases

Quito Ecuador, March 31 ANIXinhua Ecuador recorded 2,201 new COVID-19 infections and 34 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 327,325 and deaths to 11,912, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. The prov...

Germany, France concerned over presence of Chinese vessels near reef claimed by Philippines

Germany and France have joined a number of countries to express concern on the growing tensions between China and the Philippines over a disputed reef in the South China Sea where over 200 Chinese vessels are moored. Taking to Twitter on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021