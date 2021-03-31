Left Menu

US enterprises should make use of the state ecosystem: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the Electronics and IT portfolio, called on American businessmen and industry players to expand their activities in the state by taking advantage of the supportive measures existing here.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:14 IST
Karnataka Deputy chief minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana. . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the Electronics and IT portfolio, called on American businessmen and industry players to expand their activities in the state by taking advantage of the supportive measures existing here. Narayana, who is on a Kerala tour as co-election in charge, addressed virtually the Destination India: Karnataka showcase event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday.

In 2019, overall U.S.-India bilateral trade in goods and services reached $149 billion. The strong people-to-people ties between our countries, reflected in a four-million-strong Indian American diaspora, are a tremendous source of strength for the partnership, he pointed out. Dy CM Narayana said, "Government of Karnataka is providing attractive incentives to the industries and has rolled out sector-specific policies for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC). Further, the state government has recently formulated a policy specifically to promote and incentivize Research and Development across the state, the Engineering Research & Development Policy with the objective of making the state a Destination of Choice for ER&D in the country."

Dr. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, explained the details of the incentive, offered under state policies and said that the government was undertaking initiatives in line with achieving the vision set by the Prime Minister to make India reach the 5 trillion dollar economy. Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India San Francisco, Jay Vijayan, CEO, Tekion Corp, Rajesh Naik, Deputy Consul General, CGI San Francisco, John Chambers, Chairman Division, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Dipty Desai, Head, West Coast Division, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum were present. (ANI)

