India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 infections, 354 deaths

India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 10:38 IST
India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 cases, 354 deaths. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday morning. With these additional cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached 1,21,49,335. Maharashtra reported 27,918 cases in the said period.

With 354 new deaths, the death toll in India has soared up to 1,62,468. There are 5,52,566 active cases in the nation as of now. Furthermore, 41,280 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,14,34,301.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,22,915 samples were tested on Tuesday. A total of 24,36,72,940 samples have been tested so far. With several parts of the country witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases, the central government on Tuesday warned that the situation is going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From Thursday, the government will vaccinate all above 45 years. A total of 6,30,54,353 people have been vaccinated across the country. (ANI)

