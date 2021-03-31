ED files prosecution complaint against ex-employee of LIC for fraud
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against an ex-employee of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for alleged misappropriation of funds.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:19 IST
The prosecution complaint was filed against Dharavathu Sakru for allegedly misappropriating LIC funds to the extent of Rs 1.82 crores, before a special court at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, said ED.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
