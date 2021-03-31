ED files prosecution complaint against ex-employee of LIC for fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against an ex-employee of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The prosecution complaint was filed against Dharavathu Sakru for allegedly misappropriating LIC funds to the extent of Rs 1.82 crores, before a special court at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, said ED.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)