Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:10 IST
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.
"I think the schools should be closed", Hidalgo told BFM TV.
