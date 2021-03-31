Left Menu

R-Day violence: Delhi court adjourns hearing on bail petition of Deep Sidhu

A Delhi Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by the January 26 violence accused Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu after the jurisdictional issue arose.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:19 IST
R-Day violence: Delhi court adjourns hearing on bail petition of Deep Sidhu
Delhi court adjourns hearing on bail petition of Deep Sidhu on R-Day violence. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by the January 26 violence accused Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu after the jurisdictional issue arose. Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence near the Red Fort on the occasion of Republic Day, has moved his bail petition in a Delhi Court on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Dabas transferred the matter back to District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters) to decide who will hear the matter. Court noted that all the related matters have been heard by another judge. Meanwhile, the Investigation Officer from the Delhi Police Crime Branch apprised the court that seven co-accused persons have been granted bail by Additional Session Judge Charu Aggarwal.

However, the court has also asked the Delhi Police to respond to the bail application filed by Sidhu at the earliest. Advocate Abhishek Gupta, who appeared for Deep Sidhu, told the court: "This is a media trial going on. Deep Sandhu was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He also submitted that there are other orders by ASJ Charu Aggarwal, giving bails to other co-accused persons, which will prove that Sidhu's role in the entire case was "lesser".

Delhi Police had arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in January 26 violence in the national capital on February 9th. The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and others were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

"On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused," said Delhi Police On Republic Day, protestors allegedly did not follow the pre-arranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Automakers BMW, Volvo back moratorium on deep seabed mining

Automakers BMW and Volvo announced Wednesday that they support a moratorium on deep seabed mining for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products.The call, which was also backed by Samsungs EV battery unit and tech giant ...

SBI raises USD 1 bn loan from JBIC to help COVID-hit Japanese auto cos in India

Countrys largest lender SBI on Wednesday said it has raised an additional USD 1 billion around Rs 7,350 crore loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation JBIC to help COVID-hit Japanese auto manufacturers in India.In October 2020, SB...

Italy police arrest Russian official, Italian navy captain in spying case

Italian Carabinieri police on Wednesday said they had arrested a Russian army official and an Italian navy captain on suspicion of spying.Carabinieri intervened during a clandestine meeting between the two, caught immediately after the tran...

Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday.Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said diver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021