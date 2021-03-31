Left Menu

Myanmar's Suu Kyi healthy, has discussed only legal case - lawyer

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:46 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A lawyer for Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi said her client appeared in good health during a video meeting on Wednesday, during which only the case against her was discussed. Min Min Soe, who is representing Suu Kyi, told Reuters by phone that the detained Nobel laureate wanted to meet lawyers in person and did not agree with having to conduct discussions by video, which were in the presence of police.

Min Min Soe said Suu Kyi "looks healthy, her skin complexion is good". Her hearing is scheduled for April 1.

