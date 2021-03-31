Left Menu

Waze procured explosives found in SUV near Ambani's house: NIA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:27 IST
Waze procured explosives found in SUV near Ambani's house: NIA

The gelatin sticks found in an SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month were procured by suspended police officer Sachin Waze, NIA sources claimed on Wednesday.

However, they did not elaborate on the source of the explosives.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, has also found that Waze along with his driver parked the SUV near Ambani's house, the sources said.

''The gelatin sticks, which were placed in the SUV, were procured by Waze,'' a source said.

The NIA has CCTV footage which shows the presence of Waze at the spot, the sources said.

As a part the probe into the case, the NIA team is going to collect CCTV footage of the compound of Mumbai police commissioner's office andsurrounding areas, they said, adding that this will establish Waze's movements and other aspects.

There were some attempts to tamper with the CCTV footage and digital video recorders (DVRs) of the police chief's office, but majority of the footage is available, the sources said.

The probe agency is verifying whether the accused person (Waze) destroyed any DVR of the Mumbai police commissioner's office and the surrounding area, they said.

Waze allegedly tried to destroy the CCTV footage and DVRs of Saket society in neighbouring Thane, where he was staying, as well as of a shop making number plates in Thane by throwing them into some water bodies, the sources said.

The NIA on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two vehicle number plates, two DVRs and two CPUs from the Mithi river here with the help of divers, they said.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13.

The agency is probing the alleged role of Waze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The body of Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found in a creek in Mumbra town of Thane district on March 5.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhoni helps players improve their game, says CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali on Wednesday vouched for Mahendra Singh Dhonis captaincy and said most cricketers look forward to play under him as he helps them improve their game.Dhoni is gearing up to lead the CSK franchise in ...

Man beaten to death by lover's family in UP

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death here by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Wednesday.Three people have been booked in connection with the incident which took place in Nawala village here on Tue...

Automakers BMW, Volvo back moratorium on deep seabed mining

Automakers BMW and Volvo announced Wednesday that they support a moratorium on deep seabed mining for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products.The call, which was also backed by Samsungs EV battery unit and tech giant ...

SBI raises USD 1 bn loan from JBIC to help COVID-hit Japanese auto cos in India

Countrys largest lender SBI on Wednesday said it has raised an additional USD 1 billion around Rs 7,350 crore loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation JBIC to help COVID-hit Japanese auto manufacturers in India.In October 2020, SB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021