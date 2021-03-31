Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital, 50 patients evacuated

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning in the ICU of the Safdarjung Hospital here following which 50 patients were evacuated, fire officials said. No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out around 6:30 am, they said. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to other wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said. The hospital said that the fire probably broke out due to high voltage fluctuation and a short circuit. ''There was a minor fire incident in medicine ward 11 (HDU) in Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday probably due to high voltage fluctuation and short circuit. All the patients admitted in HDU and the ward were evacuated immediately to other wards by our nursing staff and security personnel. ''There was no loss of life. The fire was controlled immediately by our hospital fire safety team. Regular fire drills in the hospital with cooperation from Fire Department helped in managing the situation in time,'' the spokesperson of the hospital said. A senior police officer said that prima facie, it looks like the fire broke out due to a short circuit which was brought under control in time by the hospital staff. Last week, ten patients died after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated. The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area.

