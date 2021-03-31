Russia reports 8,275 new COVID-19 cases, 408 deaths

Russia on Wednesday reported 8,275 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,286 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,545,095 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 408 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 98,850.

