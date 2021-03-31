Left Menu

Russia reports 8,275 new COVID-19 cases, 408 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:30 IST
Russia on Wednesday reported 8,275 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,286 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,545,095 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 408 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 98,850.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

