Left Menu

UP youth killed for smearing colour on woman on Holi

They then dumped his body near a tubewell, he added.On a complaint filed by the victims father, a case was registered against Karan and Sanjeev.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:42 IST
UP youth killed for smearing colour on woman on Holi

A 19-year-old man was killed for allegedly smearing colour on a distant female relative on Holi here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Durgesh Paswan with stab wounds on his back and chest was recovered on Tuesday from Chhotaki Seria village, the police said, adding that two men who belong to the same village have been arrested. Durgesh had smeared colour on the sister-in-law of the accused, Karan, during Holi celebrations on Monday after which they had a quarrel, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

On Tuesday night, Karan called Durgesh for a meeting and then killed him with the help of his friend, Sanjeev. They then dumped his body near a tubewell, he added.

On a complaint filed by the victim's father, a case was registered against Karan and Sanjeev. The accused were taken into custody for interrogation during which they confessed to the crime, the SP said.

Durgesh's mobile phone and the knife used in the crime have been recovered, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Markets in Q1: Riding a tiger and waking some bears

A new U.S. president with 1.9 trillion to spend, amateur traders taking on seasoned hedge funds, hot oil, digital art selling for tens of millions of dollars and grizzly bears in the bond markets its been an eventful start to 2021. A year i...

Chitkara University secures 'Research Funding' for 7 projects from Government and International Agencies

Supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Chitkara University, Punjab secured Government research funding of INR 2 crores for 7 projects in the AY 2020-21. In the AY 2020-21, Chitkara University bagged 7 research projects funding worth INR...

Parliament to launch Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

Parliament, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council SANAC and the Department of Social Development, will launch the Mens Parliament Programme of Action.The launch will take place on Thursday.The 2020 to 2022 Mens Parliam...

Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources

Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. will price its shares at HK17.58 each - slightly above the flagged mid-point - to raise up to 1.02 billion in its initial public offering IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021