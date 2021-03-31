Man beaten to death by lover's family in UP

Man beaten to death by lover's family in UPPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:50 IST
A 25-year-old man was beaten to death here by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Wednesday.
Three people have been booked in connection with the incident which took place in Nawala village here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rahul, they said.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Rahul was called by his neighbour Dharamabir for a meeting and later beaten to death.
Rahul was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.
A case has been registered against Dharambir and his two sons, Sumit and Sonu, they said, adding that Sonu is at large and efforts are being made to nab him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
