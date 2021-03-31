MP: SAF jawan kills fianc e's brother over her refusal to marry

A 28-year-old jawan of the Madhya Pradesh police's special armed force (SAF) allegedly shot his fiance's brother dead after the woman refused to marry him, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's mother was also seriously injured in the firing and is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, an official said.

Advertisement

Ajit Singh Chouhan opened fire at his fiance's family with his service rifle at their home in Sabji Farm area of the city around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, Shahpura police station in- charge Mahendra Mishra told PTI.

The accused shot at his fiance's brother Ritesh Dhakad (21), injuring him in the stomach, while another shot hit the woman's mother, the official said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Ritesh died during treatment in the early hours of the day, he said.

Chouhan, a jawan of the SAF's 7th Battalion, is posted in Bhopal, he said.

The accused had gotten engaged to the woman, who is employed with a private bank, in October last year, and had objected when the latter had to go out for work, Mishra said.

This led to a dispute and the woman refused to marry the accused, he said, adding that the matter escalated on Tuesday night when Chouhan reached his fiance's home.

The accused jawan has been arrested and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)