Top Pakistani economic body allows import of cotton and yarn from India -sources

Top Pakistani economic body allows import of cotton and yarn from India -sourcesReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:59 IST
Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, on Wednesday allowed the import of cotton and yarn from India, sources said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
The ECC meeting was still ongoing and was due to debate the import of sugar from India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)