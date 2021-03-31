Left Menu

Putin accuses Ukraine of provoking clashes with pro-Russian separatists amid tensions

President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of provoking an armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and failing to honor earlier agreements over its war-torn east, the Kremlin said in a readout of a telephone call with France and Germany's leaders.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:27 IST
Putin accuses Ukraine of provoking clashes with pro-Russian separatists amid tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo Credit - Reuters_

President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of provoking an armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and failing to honor earlier agreements over its war-torn east, the Kremlin said in a readout of a telephone call with France and Germany's leaders. The comments during a call late on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel came shortly after Ukraine's commander-in-chief accused Russia of a military buildup near Ukraine's borders.

The Ukrainian army chief also said that pro-Moscow separatists were systematically violating a ceasefire in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Tensions have flared in a conflict that has killed 14,000 people since it erupted in 2014, according to Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for a recent spate of violence.

In the Kremlin's readout of the call, Putin placed the blame on Ukraine and urged Kyiv to enter into direct dialogue with local separatist forces. "The Russian side expressed serious concern over the escalation of armed confrontation that is being provoked by Ukraine along the line of contact and its effective refusal to implement the agreements of July 2020 ... to strengthen the ceasefire regime," the Kremlin said.

Germany, Russia, and France are part of the Normandy format that also includes Ukraine and that was set up in 2014 to try to resolve the conflict in Ukraine's east. Putin, Merkel, and Macron also discussed the prospects for registering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the European Union, as well as Libya, Syria, the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said. Putin also answered questions about jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IATA says travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

Global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April. The digital travel pass, currently in the testing phase, had ...

Niger capital calm after heavy gunfire near presidency overnight

Nigers capital Niamey was calm on Wednesday morning following heavy gunfire near the presidential palace during the night after a unit from a nearby air base tried to seize the palace, a senior Niger security source said.The assailants were...

Fabulous FY21: India biggest recipient of FPI inflows worth Rs 2.6 lakh cr

India has emerged as the biggest recipient of foreign portfolio investments this fiscal with net inflows worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore, driven by ample liquidity in global markets and hopes of faster economic recovery, according to experts.The cu...

'Love jihad': ISIS targeting Hindu, Christian girls in Kerala, says BJP state chief

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief K Surendran has again raised the issue of love jihad, stating that global terrorist group ISIS Islamic State of Iraq and Syria is targeting girls of the Hindu and Christian communities. Speaking to AN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021