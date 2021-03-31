Russia hopes Italy ties will not be hurt by arrest of Russian official for spying - RIA

Russia hopes Italy ties will not be hurt by arrest of Russian official for spying - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:27 IST
Russia's embassy in Italy said on Wednesday it hoped relations between Moscow and Rome would not be affected by the arrest of a Russian official on suspicion of espionage, the RIA news agency reported.
Italian police said they had arrested a Russian army official and an Italian navy captain on suspicion of spying.
Russia's embassy said it was investigating the report, RIA reported.
