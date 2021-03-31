Russia hopes Italy ties will not be hurt by arrest of Russian official for spying - RIA

Russia's embassy in Italy said on Wednesday it hoped relations between Moscow and Rome would not be affected by the arrest of a Russian official on suspicion of espionage, the RIA news agency reported.

Italian police said they had arrested a Russian army official and an Italian navy captain on suspicion of spying.

Russia's embassy said it was investigating the report, RIA reported.

