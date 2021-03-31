Headless body of man found in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The headless body of an unidentified man was found here on Wednesday, police said.

A bicycle and a knife were also found near the body at Miranpur bypass road here, they said.

The assailants may have chopped off the head to prevent identification of the victim, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

