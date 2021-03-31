NCML inks pact with Agriculture Skill Council of India

National Collateral Management Limited (NCML) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) to provide skill training in the agriculture sector.

As per the agreement, the process involves three parts -- training courses, prior learning and special projects.

NCML will recognise prior learning for about 8-9 different skills which are matching the qualification pact of ASCI and will recognise about 920 people in the country across 19 cities across India.

Whereas ASCI will be a facilitator for creating occupational standards for various job roles as per the National Skill Qualification Framework, facilitate accreditation processes for the training being carried and certification of trainees, all of which would be approved by the industry experts.

According to NCML President Unopom Kausik, ''This dynamic step was a need of the hour through which one can hope for better support like these from the government for the betterment of the Indian agriculture sector in the future,'' The prime objective of this collaboration would be to provide practical professional skill training and recognition of prior learning as per Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), ASCI Chief Executive Officer Satender Singh Arya said in a statement.

This will give impetus to agriculture growth through skill enhancement of the workforce and make agriculture a sought after occupation among the youth, he added.

