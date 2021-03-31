Left Menu

NCML inks pact with Agriculture Skill Council of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:39 IST
NCML inks pact with Agriculture Skill Council of India

National Collateral Management Limited (NCML) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) to provide skill training in the agriculture sector.

As per the agreement, the process involves three parts -- training courses, prior learning and special projects.

NCML will recognise prior learning for about 8-9 different skills which are matching the qualification pact of ASCI and will recognise about 920 people in the country across 19 cities across India.

Whereas ASCI will be a facilitator for creating occupational standards for various job roles as per the National Skill Qualification Framework, facilitate accreditation processes for the training being carried and certification of trainees, all of which would be approved by the industry experts.

According to NCML President Unopom Kausik, ''This dynamic step was a need of the hour through which one can hope for better support like these from the government for the betterment of the Indian agriculture sector in the future,'' The prime objective of this collaboration would be to provide practical professional skill training and recognition of prior learning as per Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), ASCI Chief Executive Officer Satender Singh Arya said in a statement.

This will give impetus to agriculture growth through skill enhancement of the workforce and make agriculture a sought after occupation among the youth, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC rankings: Kohli stays on top of ODI rankings, Bumrah slips to fourth

India captain Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped a place to fourth position in the bowlers list released on Wednesday.Kohli, who had scores of 56 and 66 in the first and...

Deliveroo dives 30% as debut of the decade turns torrid

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to the food delivery group and the London market for initial public offerings IPO. The...

IATA says travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

Global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April. The digital travel pass, currently in the testing phase, had ...

Niger capital calm after heavy gunfire near presidency overnight

Nigers capital Niamey was calm on Wednesday morning following heavy gunfire near the presidential palace during the night after a unit from a nearby air base tried to seize the palace, a senior Niger security source said.The assailants were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021