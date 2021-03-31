Hindustan Unilever Partners with Invest India to Launch Grand Water Saving Challenge

Start-ups, technologists, and inventors invited to participate in the INR 5 lakh challenge and support HUL’s initiative for saving water in public toilets Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India On the occasion of World Water Day, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced its partnership with the Government of India initiatives, Invest India, Startup India and AGNIi to unveil the ‘Grand Water Saving Challenge’. The Challenge aims to address the need for an efficient flush system in public toilets to ensure optimum usage of water and a clean and hygienic toilet.

The national challenge has been catalysed by the ‘Healthy Cities and Communities’ initiative by the World Economic Forum that aims to improve people’s well-being by enabling them to live longer and fuller lives in their local environments. The initiative prioritises water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) as a key pillar of physical and mental well-being thus ensuring holistic positive change in communities.

In collaboration with the Toilet Board Coalition (TBC), the national challenge is inviting start-ups, technologists, R&D labs, incubators, independent inventors, and youth to participate and make a difference with their innovative solutions. Participants can submit their entries via Startup India hub free of cost.

The winners of the challenge will receive a cash prize of INR 5 Lakh in addition to an opportunity to install and pilot their invention at one of the Suvidha centres, community hygiene centres conceptualized by HUL in Mumbai.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “With natural resources such as water, depleting with each passing day, there is an urgent need to strike a balance between thorough sanitation and optimum water conservation. As a part of our Compass strategy, we aim to protect and regenerate nature, therefore, we are happy to support and collaborate with innovators across the country in finding unique solutions for the challenges surrounding water conservation and sanitation, and further support the Sustainable Development Goals and PM’s Swachh Bharat Mission.” Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India said, “This challenge comes at an opportune time, as India is working at unprecedented speed to accomplish the SDGs, especially in water conservation, sanitation & healthy living. Through Startup India we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation aimed at creating lasting socio-economic impact. We commend Hindustan Unilever in this mission to make sustainable living a commonplace through various measures.” To participate in the Grand Water Saving Challenge: https://bit.ly/3c62JEf About Hindustan Unilever Limited Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods Company with a heritage of over 85 years in India. On any given day, nine out of ten Indian households use our products to feel good, look good and get more out of life, giving us a unique opportunity to build a brighter future. For more information visit www.hul.co.in.

About Invest India As the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, Invest India focuses on sector-specific investor targeting and development of new partnerships to enable sustainable investments in India. In addition to a core team that focuses on sustainable investments, Invest India also partners with substantial investment promotion agencies and multilateral organizations. Invest India also actively works with several Indian states to build capacity as well as bring in global best practices in investment targeting, promotion and facilitation areas. About Startup India Startup India is the flagship initiative of the Government of India intended to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities. Through this initiative, the Government aims to empower startups to grow through innovation, design and entrepreneurship. It is housed under Invest India which is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, and operates under the aegis of Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

About AGNIi The AGNIi Mission is a flagship technology commercialisation initiative under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. It is one of nine technology Missions under the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC), executed in partnership with Invest India, the national investment promotion agency. The Mission catalyses the commercialisation of Indian emerging technologies. It helps private, public, and non-profit sector organisations upgrade capability and competitiveness with Indian startup and public R&D innovation.

About The World Economic Forum The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas (www.weforum.org).

About Toilet Board Coalition The Toilet Board Coalition (TBC) is a business-led membership organisation driving private sector engagement in SDG6.2. We facilitate large-small company partnerships, public-private collaboration and run a business accelerator for SGBs (small & growing businesses) to contribute to universal access to sustainable sanitation products & services. PWR PWR

