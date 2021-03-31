Gunfire in Niger's capital days before inauguration

Left Menu

PTI | Niamey | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:47 IST
Gunfire erupted in Niger's capital near the presidential palace early Wednesday, prompting fears of a coup attempt and further instability just days before the country's new president is due to be sworn into office.

The shooting went on for more than 15 minutes, residents of Niamey said, but calm had returned to the city afterward.

The capital was calm after the gunfire Wednesday morning.

The report of gunfire comes just two days before new President Mohamed Bazoum's inauguration on Friday.

