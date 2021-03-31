Adani condemns rights violations in Myanmar, will still work with partners
Reuters | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:06 IST
India's Adani Group said on Wednesday it condemned "violations of fundamental rights of all people" and would continue to work with "partners and stakeholders," in response to recent media reports on the conglomerate's investments in Myanmar. Adani owns and operates a port in the country.
"We are also working with independent think tanks to ensure mitigation of human rights violations risks," Adani said in a statement. Myanmar has been rocked by almost daily protests since the army overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 and installed the junta.
The United States and Britain turned up the international pressure on the junta on Thursday by blacklisting military-controlled businesses.
