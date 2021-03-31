Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari produced before Punjab court in extortion case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari produced before Punjab court in extortion case

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is wanted in Uttar Pradesh for various cases, was on Wednesday produced before a Mohali court in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter.

The court fixed April 12 as the next date in this case, a police official said.

Amid tight security arrangements, Ansari was taken to court in a wheelchair. He was sent back to Punjab's Rupnagar jail in an ambulance after the appearance. The Supreme Court had recently directed the Punjab government to hand over the custody of Ansari to the Uttar Pradesh Police, saying it was being denied on trivial grounds under guise of medical issues.

The apex court had also said that a convict or an undertrial prisoner, who disobeys the law of the land, cannot oppose his transfer from one prison to another and the courts are not to be a helpless bystander when the rule of law is being challenged with impunity.

The court had said the custody of Ansari, an MLA from Mau constituency, be handed over to Uttar Pradesh within two weeks so as to lodge him in Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court had also noted that Ansari was allegedly involved in various cases of attempt to murder, murder, cheating and conspiracy apart from offences under the Gangsters Act, lodged in Uttar Pradesh and out of them, 10 cases are at the stages of trial.

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal had accused the Punjab government of giving ''political shelter'' to Ansari by keeping him in the Rupnagar jail as a ''state guest'' on ''trumped-up charges”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian

Italian police said on Wednesday they had arrested an Italian navy captain and a Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying after the two were caught swapping documents for money at a clandestine meeting. The Italian, a captain of a frigate, a...

Poland's COVID deaths hit 2021 record as hospitals struggle

Poland reported its highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 so far this year on Wednesday, as concern mounts that the health system is cracking under the strain of the pandemics third wave.As case numbers soar amid the spread of the hi...

ICC rankings: Kohli stays on top of ODI rankings, Bumrah slips to fourth

India captain Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped a place to fourth position in the bowlers list released on Wednesday.Kohli, who had scores of 56 and 66 in the first and...

Deliveroo dives 30% as debut of the decade turns torrid

Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30 in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the companys valuation in a blow to the food delivery group and the London market for initial public offerings IPO. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021