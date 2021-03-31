Left Menu

No prior appointment required to get e-rickshaw learning licenses in Delhi

The Delhi government has decided to allow applicants seeking a learning license for e-rickshaw to directly approach the licensing authority without going through the process of taking a prior appointment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:14 IST
The applicant can directly approach the licensing authority of the concerned zone between 2 pm and 4 pm on every working day after depositing fees through the online software of Sarthi.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has decided to allow applicants seeking a learning license for e-rickshaw to directly approach the licensing authority without going through the process of taking a prior appointment. The applicant can directly approach the licensing authority of the concerned zone between 2 pm and 4 pm on every working day after depositing fees through the online software of Sarthi. The Delhi transport department has issued an official order in this regard.

The department is planning to scale the faceless service up to 70 essential services in two phases over the next few months. The order is likely to benefit a large number of applicants on a daily basis. In its bid to promote electric vehicles under the Delhi EV Policy 2020, the Delhi government is providing a subsidy of R. 30,000 on purchase of every e-rickshaw in Delhi. The Delhi government is also planning to provide a five per cent interest subvention on loan through Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC) on the purchase of every such vehicle.

In another decision, the transport department has given the option to applicants to take a Driving Licence (DL) test on Sunday. "This has been done with the view to facilitate those people especially the working class, who find it difficult to take DL test on a working day." In a statement, Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot said" "In past few months, Delhi government under CM's visionary leadership has brought in multiple improvements in the way transport services are provided traditionally. The department and our team of MLOs are putting in their best efforts to monitor any issues that are coming up in real-time and guide applicants on any difficulties they might face in shifting to the new system. We aim to have a seamless system in place which would successfully do away with any waiting time." (ANI)

