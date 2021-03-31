Left Menu

Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian

Italian police said on Wednesday they had arrested an Italian navy captain and a Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying after the two were caught swapping documents for money at a clandestine meeting.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:22 IST
Italy arrests navy captain as suspected spy for passing documents to Russian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italian police said on Wednesday they had arrested an Italian navy captain and a Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying after the two were caught swapping documents for money at a clandestine meeting. The Italian, a captain of a frigate, and the Russian, a military official accredited at the embassy, were accused of "serious crimes tied to spying and state security" after their meeting on Tuesday night, Italian police said. The suspects were not identified.

NATO documents were among the files the navy captain passed to the Russian official, Ansa news agency said, raising potential security worries for other members of the Western military alliance. The Italian foreign ministry said it had summoned Russian ambassador Sergey Razov following the arrests. Russia's RIA news agency quoted the Russian embassy as saying it hoped the incident would not affect bilateral relations.

The incident was the latest in a series of spying accusations in recent months against Russians in European countries. Bulgaria expelled Russian officials on suspicion of spying in March, and the Netherlands did so in December. The arrests were ordered by Rome prosecutors following a long investigation carried out by the Italian intelligence with the support of the military, the Carabinieri police force said.

The Italian official was taken into custody, while the position of the Russian was still under consideration in view of his diplomatic status, the police added. Police did not specify where the arrests had taken place. No further comment would be made until a magistrate approves the arrest, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England.Data showed that Britains economy grew faster than previously tho...

The feeding of the one thousand: Idlib sanctuary offers cats a refuge from war

When Syrias war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there.Now his successors at Ernestos Sanctuary care for ...

Doctors fear Bengal is heading towards severe outbreak of second wave of coronavirus

West Bengal is heading towards severe outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus as the people are not adhering to the protocol to check its spread and large numbers of them are participating in innumerable rallies and campaigns by politica...

UK backs Italy over expulsion of Russian officials

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain stood in solidarity with Italys decision to expel two Russian diplomats in connection with spying allegations.The UK stands in solidarity with Italy and its actions today, exposi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021