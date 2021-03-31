Exchange of gunfire at Indonesian national police HQ- media

Exchange of gunfire at Indonesian national police HQ- mediaReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:28 IST
Gunfire was exchanged at the Indonesian national police headquarters on Wednesday, local media outlets reported.
TV channel TV One said one person at the scene was dead.
Also Read: AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian