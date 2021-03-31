Gold worth Rs 1.15 crore seized from air passengers

Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI): A total of 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 1.15 crore have been seized and five cases of gold-smuggling booked against passengers who arrived here from Dubai by a flight, Customs officials said on Wednesday.

The gold was concealed in mixer-grinder motors and cutting appliances being carried by the passengers on Tuesday in their check-in baggage, they said.

The passengers were detained and further investigation was in progress, the officials said.

In a separate incident, the Customs officials, in coordination with CISF, booked a case of smuggling of foreign exchange against a passenger who allegedly was attempting to depart by a flight to Dubai on Tuesday.

The man was found to be carrying 30,000 US dollars in a handbag.

The currency,equivalent to Rs 21,48,000, was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, a press release said.

