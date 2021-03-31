Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 1.15 crore seized from air passengers

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:34 IST
Gold worth Rs 1.15 crore seized from air passengers

Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI): A total of 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 1.15 crore have been seized and five cases of gold-smuggling booked against passengers who arrived here from Dubai by a flight, Customs officials said on Wednesday.

The gold was concealed in mixer-grinder motors and cutting appliances being carried by the passengers on Tuesday in their check-in baggage, they said.

The passengers were detained and further investigation was in progress, the officials said.

In a separate incident, the Customs officials, in coordination with CISF, booked a case of smuggling of foreign exchange against a passenger who allegedly was attempting to depart by a flight to Dubai on Tuesday.

The man was found to be carrying 30,000 US dollars in a handbag.

The currency,equivalent to Rs 21,48,000, was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, a press release said.

PTI SJR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Benin and Sierra Leone Afcon qualifier rescheduled for June after COVID intrigue

The decisive African Cup of Nations qualifier between Sierra Leone and Benin, which failed to take place on Tuesday after five players from Benin were declared COVID-19 positive, has been postponed to June, officials said on Wednesday. The ...

Buoyant global rates to support domestic steel prices amid possible moderation in demand: ICRA

Domestic steel rates are likely to remain elevated on the back of favorable international price trends despite a possible moderation in demand in the near term, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.Buoyancy in international steel prices kep...

Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England.Data showed that Britains economy grew faster than previously tho...

The feeding of the one thousand: Idlib sanctuary offers cats a refuge from war

When Syrias war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there.Now his successors at Ernestos Sanctuary care for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021