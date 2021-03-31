Gold worth Rs 1.15 crore seized from air passengers

Gold worth Rs 1.15 crore seized from air passengersPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:34 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI): A total of 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 1.15 crore have been seized and five cases of gold-smuggling booked against passengers who arrived here from Dubai by a flight, Customs officials said on Wednesday.
The gold was concealed in mixer-grinder motors and cutting appliances being carried by the passengers on Tuesday in their check-in baggage, they said.
The passengers were detained and further investigation was in progress, the officials said.
In a separate incident, the Customs officials, in coordination with CISF, booked a case of smuggling of foreign exchange against a passenger who allegedly was attempting to depart by a flight to Dubai on Tuesday.
The man was found to be carrying 30,000 US dollars in a handbag.
The currency,equivalent to Rs 21,48,000, was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, a press release said.
PTI SJR NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Customs Act
- Dubai
- Customs
- CISF
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
Gasquet beats Cecchinato in Dubai for 550th win
Lloyd Harris continues Dubai run into semifinals
Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash
Tennis-Karatsev claims first ATP title in Dubai
Sports News Roundup: Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes Dubai semis; NBA adds freedoms for vaccinated players an more