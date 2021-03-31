Left Menu

Maha: Leopard strays into Sangli city; rescue efforts on

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:53 IST
A leopard was spotted in Rajwada area of Maharashtra's Sangli city on Wednesday, triggering panic among locals, an official said.

Efforts are on to rescue the animal with the help of forest officials and police personnel, the official said.

''The leopard was spotted in Rajwada, a semi-urban locality in the city in the morning hours. The animal has been traced and efforts are on to rescue it,'' superintendent of police, Sangli, Dikshit Gedam said.

According to forest officials, tranquilisers and cages are being used in the rescue operation.

