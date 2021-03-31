Italy expels two Russian officials over "extremely serious" spying case

Italy expels two Russian officials over "extremely serious" spying caseReuters | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:54 IST
Italy has expelled two Russian officials involved in suspected spying, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday after summoning the Russian ambassador over the affair.
Italian police said earlier they had arrested an Italian navy captain and a Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying after the two were caught swapping documents for money at a clandestine meeting.
Di Maio said on Facebook that he had protested firmly to the Russian ambassador and informed him of the "immediate expulsion of two Russian officials involved in this extremely serious matter."
