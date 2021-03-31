Kremlin, despite Italian spy scandal, hopes ties with Rome to stay positive

Kremlin, despite Italian spy scandal, hopes ties with Rome to stay positiveReuters | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:59 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped Russia and Italy would maintain positive and constructive ties despite the arrest of a Russian official in Rome in a spying case.
The Kremlin said it did not have any information about the reasons and circumstances for the detention.
Italian police said earlier they had arrested an Italian navy captain and a Russian diplomat on suspicion of spying after the two were caught swapping documents for money at a clandestine meeting.
