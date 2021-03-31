Left Menu

Army chopper with eight on board makes emergency landing in J-K's Ramban

An Army chopper with eight people on board made an emergency landing on Wednesday in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir after developing some technical snag, a police officer said.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:03 IST
An Army chopper with eight people on board made an emergency landing on Wednesday in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir after developing some technical snag, a police officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, P D Nitya said all the passengers are safe and the chopper later left for its destination after the fault was rectified. Officials said a patient was among the passengers on board the chopper who was being airlifted to Army base hospital in Udhampur. The chopper made the emergency landing at district police lines Ranbam. ''The ALH helicopter of Srinagar-based 15 corps was on its way to Udhampur from Mansbal in Bandipora district of north Kashmir and made the emergency landing at 10.45 am after developing some technical glitch,'' the SSP said.

She said eight people, including two pilots, two of technical staff and four other passengers were on board the chopper, which later left for its destination after the glitch was fixed.

