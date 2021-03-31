Left Menu

Gunshots heard at Indonesian police headquarters - media

Indonesian police fired shots at a woman who entered the national police headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday, according to local media reports, which described her as an attacker. Local television station TV One broadcast footage from the scene where an individual in a blue veil and long black clothing was seen entering the grounds of the police complex as gunshots could be heard.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxhere

Indonesian police fired shots at a woman who entered the national police headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday, according to local media reports, which described her as an attacker.

Local television station TV One broadcast footage from the scene where an individual in a blue veil and long black clothing was seen entering the grounds of the police complex as gunshots could be heard. The person in the television footage is seen falling to the ground while gunshots can be heard. It was not immediately clear if the individual was armed.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment. Kompas TV and Metro TV said the individual seen entering the compound was a woman. TV One said one person at the scene was dead and gunfire had been exchanged.

The incident came three days after a husband and wife carried out a suicide bombing at a cathedral on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Palm Sunday, wounding 20 and killing only themselves. At least 13 people have been arrested by police across the archipelago following the Sulawesi attack.

