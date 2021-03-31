Maha: Woman killed in suspected tiger attack in Chandrapur

A 55-year-old woman was killed in a suspected tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday morning, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Janala beat of a forest when the victim, identified as Kalpana Namdeo Wadai, a resident of Agadi village, had gone there to collect Mahua flowers along with other women, he said.

Advertisement

It is suspected that a tiger pounced upon her and mauled her to death, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, N R Praveen said.

The forest department has planned to install camera traps near the incident spot to confirm the presence of predators in thearea, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is situated in Chandrapur district.

The incident spot is located about 30 km from the tiger reserve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)