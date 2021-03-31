Left Menu

Maha: Woman killed in suspected tiger attack in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:32 IST
Maha: Woman killed in suspected tiger attack in Chandrapur

A 55-year-old woman was killed in a suspected tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday morning, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Janala beat of a forest when the victim, identified as Kalpana Namdeo Wadai, a resident of Agadi village, had gone there to collect Mahua flowers along with other women, he said.

It is suspected that a tiger pounced upon her and mauled her to death, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, N R Praveen said.

The forest department has planned to install camera traps near the incident spot to confirm the presence of predators in thearea, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is situated in Chandrapur district.

The incident spot is located about 30 km from the tiger reserve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 4.48 pc in Feb

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 4.48 per cent in February, due to higher prices of fuel and certain food items.It had stood at 3.15 per cent in the previous month of January.Year-on-year inflation for the month February 2021...

Chhattisgarh: 2 held for smuggling diamonds worth Rs 2.50 lakh

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 12 pieces of rough diamonds valued at Rs 2.50 lakh in Chhattisgarhs Gariaband district, an official said on Wednesday.With this, the Gariaband police have so far seized 672 pieces of ...

EU Commission sues Poland for undermining independence of judges

The European Commission took the Polish government to court on Wednesday accusing it of undermining the independence of judges and preventing them from applying EU law in Poland. The EU executive also asked the Court of Justice of the Europ...

AB Food's Primark fashion retailer pauses placing new orders in Myanmar

Primark owner Associated British Foods said the fashion retailer has paused placing new production orders in Myanmar in the wake of last months military coup.Primark have now paused new orders in Myanmar, said an AB Foods spokesman. Primark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021