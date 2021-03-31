Amid Sachin Vaze's arrest, Milind Kathe appointed as Mumbai Police's CIU chief

Police Inspector Milind Madhukar Kathe has been appointed the head of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

Earlier, the CIU was being headed by Sachin Waze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases.

A special NIA court has allowed the agency custody till April 3 of suspended Waze, in connection with the case related to the explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence last month.Waze claimed in the court that he was made a scapegoat in the case. He was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on February 25.Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

