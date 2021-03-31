UK backs Italy over expulsion of Russian officials

UK backs Italy over expulsion of Russian officialsReuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:50 IST
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain stood in solidarity with Italy's decision to expel two Russian diplomats in connection with spying allegations.
"The UK stands in solidarity with Italy and its actions today, exposing and taking action against Russia's malign and destabilizing activity that is designed to undermine our @NATO ally," Raab said in a tweet.
Italy expelled two Russian diplomats on Wednesday after police said they had arrested an Italian navy captain caught passing documents to a Russian official in return for money at a clandestine meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
