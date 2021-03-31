Six-year-old girl found dead in UP village

The body of a six-year-old girl was found in an agricultural field in a village here on Wednesday, a day after she went missing from home, police said.

The girl's father alleged that she was killed by two people, identified as Pappu and Chotkau, of the same village (Kalyanpur) over a property dispute, following which an FIR was registered against them, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Arvind Mishra said the body was sent for an autopsy, and the accused were detained for interrogation.

