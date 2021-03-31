Left Menu

AB Food's Primark fashion retailer pauses placing new orders in Myanmar

Primark owner Associated British Foods said the fashion retailer has paused placing new production orders in Myanmar in the wake of last month's military coup. "Primark have now paused new orders in Myanmar," said an AB Foods spokesman.

Primark owner Associated British Foods said the fashion retailer has paused placing new production orders in Myanmar in the wake of last month's military coup.

"Primark have now paused new orders in Myanmar," said an AB Foods spokesman. Primark sources from 21 production sites in Myanmar. That compares to 527 in China and 127 in India.

The retailer's move follows Sweden's H&M and Italy's Benetton Group who paused placing orders in Myanmar earlier this month.

