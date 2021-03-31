Left Menu

EU Commission sues Poland for undermining independence of judges

The Commission asked the CJEU to suspend until its ruling the Polish Disciplinary Chamber's powers to take action against the judges. The last time the Commission asked the EU court for such interim measures against Poland, on January 14, 2020, it took the EU court almost three months to issue the injunction.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:59 IST
EU Commission sues Poland for undermining independence of judges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission took the Polish government to court on Wednesday accusing it of undermining the independence of judges and preventing them from applying EU law in Poland. The EU executive also asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the bloc's top court, to suspend key powers of the Polish body that can take action against the judges, pending the court's ruling in the case.

"Polish judges are also European judges; they apply EU law and contribute to the mutual trust on which Europe is built," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said in a statement. "National governments are free to reform the judiciary, but while doing so they have to respect the EU treaties," she said.

Poland's nationalist government said the Commission's lawsuit had no legal or factual justification. "Regulation of the judiciary is a national prerogative, which can be inferred from the Polish constitution and EU treaties. Polish regulations do not diverge from EU standards," Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said.

In its lawsuit, the Commission said a 2019 Polish law was incompatible with the primacy of EU law and prevented courts, through disciplinary steps, from directly applying EU law. JUDICIAL INDEPENDENCE

It also said Poland had violated EU law by granting a body called the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court the power to lift judges' immunity from criminal prosecution, to temporarily suspend them from office and reduce their salaries. The independence of this body is "not guaranteed" and the mere prospect of having to face it creates a "chilling effect" for judges, said the Commission, whose duty is to uphold EU law.

"The Commission considers that this seriously undermines judicial independence... and thus the EU legal order as a whole," it said. The Commission asked the CJEU to suspend until its ruling the Polish Disciplinary Chamber's powers to take action against the judges.

The last time the Commission asked the EU court for such interim measures against Poland, on January 14, 2020, it took the EU court almost three months to issue the injunction. The Commission also asked the EU's top court to suspend the Polish law that prevents judges from directly applying EU law and from putting questions to the CJEU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC transfers three police officials in poll-bound TN

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered transfer of three police officials, including two IG ranked officers, in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, following adverse inputs. In a communication to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, with a copy marked ...

Day temperatures likely to be above normal over north India from April to June: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department IMD said in its summer forecast. The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most o...

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. Most COVID-19 vaccines being ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Most Britons support vaccine passports, survey suggestsMost Britons support the idea of so-called vaccine passports that would allow people who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021