Chhattisgarh: 2 held for smuggling diamonds worth Rs 2.50 lakh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:59 IST
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 12 pieces of rough diamonds valued at Rs 2.50 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, an official said on Wednesday.

With this, the Gariaband police have so far seized 672 pieces of rough diamonds worth Rs 88.41 lakh in seven cases of smuggling here during the last one year, Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel told PTI.

The latest seizure was made on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Jitendra Sharma (37) and Sayyed Zishan (31), natives of the state capital Raipur, were heading from Gariaband town towards Chhura in a car with a registration number of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Acting on a specific input, the police intercepted them in Chhura police station limits and recovered 12 pieces of rough diamonds of different sizes worth around Rs 2.50 lakh from them, Patel said, adding that their car was also seized.

Prima facie, it seems the duo had illegally brought the precious stones from Deobhog area, a diamond-rich belt here, and were looking for customers to sell them, Patel said.

A case has been registered against the two accused, he said.

The official further said nine persons have been arrested in the last one year in the seven cases of diamond smuggling unearthed here.

