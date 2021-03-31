Left Menu

Italy orders 2 Russian Embassy officials expelled for spying

PTI | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:11 IST
Italy orders 2 Russian Embassy officials expelled for spying

Italy on Wednesday ordered two Russian Embassy officials expelled and arrested an Italian Navy captain on spying charges after police caught the Italian allegedly giving classified documents to one of the Russians in exchange for money.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said it summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Razov, and protested the “grave incident'' after a sting operation on the outskirts of Rome allegedly caught the Italian and one of the Russians in what police said was a “clandestine operation” to exchange the documents late Tuesday.

Italy's Carabinieri paramilitary police said in a statement that the Italian naval officer, who is a frigate captain, had been arrested. The Russian observed with him, a member of the Russian armed forces stationed at the Russian Embassy in Italy, was initially detained but not immediately placed under arrest given his diplomatic status. He was ordered expelled along with another Russian Embassy official allegedly involved, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in a Facebook post. Di Maio didn't provide details about the suspected role of the second Russian.

Italy's special operations forces in Rome staged the operation “during a clandestine operation between the two, surprising them red-handed immediately after the handing over of classified documents by the Italian official in exchange for a sum of money,” said a statement from the Carabinieri paramilitary police. The Carabinieri said both were accused of “serious crimes concerning espionage and state security.” The Russian Embassy in Rome confirmed the detention of a diplomat who was part of the military attache's office but wouldn't comment on the incident. “In any case, we hope that it wouldn't affect bilateral ties,” it said in a statement.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin was unaware of details of the incident, but noted that “we hope that the quite positive and constructive character of the Russian-Italian relations will be preserved.” The Russian Foreign Ministry voiced regret about the diplomats' expulsion in a terse statement carried by Russian news agencies. It added that its “possible steps in connection with the situation that doesn't conform with the level of bilateral ties will be announced later.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

A Minneapolis firefighter who wept as she recalled being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyds death.Genevieve Hansen, one o...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime caseU.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped p...

EC transfers three police officials in poll-bound TN

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered transfer of three police officials, including two IG ranked officers, in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, following adverse inputs. In a communication to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, with a copy marked ...

Day temperatures likely to be above normal over north India from April to June: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department IMD said in its summer forecast. The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021